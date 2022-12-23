Last chance to get hold of Black Country chippy's festive battered pigs in blankets

Thimblemill Chippy have been serving battered pigs in blankets for the festive season.

Thimblemill Chippy, on 168 Thimblemill Rd, Bearwood, Smethwick, has been serving up a treat to their customers for the month of December by selling battered pigs in blankets.

The chip shop is only open for two more days this year, today and tomorrow, and so customers have limited time to get their hands on the festive delicacy, which is priced at £3.50.

Pigs in blankets are one of the festive favourites this time of year, and owner Jas Nijjar, along with his wife, Raj Nijjar came up with idea last year, and following the popularity and success of the limited addition to the menu, they decided to bring it back again this year.

Speaking about how the idea came about, Jas said: "It was mine and my wife's idea to do something festive, and pigs in blankets are one of the most popular festive treats, so we thought to add our own twist by battering it.

"They have been a massive success, customers are loving it, so they've gone down a treat.

"We served them last year, but this year we have gone bigger and added more bacon.

"It's a foot long sausage wrapped in bacon and then battered - we have limited stock available today and tomorrow."