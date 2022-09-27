Stand United opening new community hub at Smethwick Library on Thursday

Councillor Parbinder Kaur

The Lord Lieutenant Stewart Towe will officially open the new community hub on Thursday which is being run by community organisation Stand United.

Smethwick Councillor Parbinder Kaur said: "Stand United are playing their part in the community by fighting poverty and supporting those individuals and families who are struggling with the high cost of living.

"Several times a week we are proving free hot meals at a local community centre. We are soon to start this set up at the Smethwick Library, on High Street in Smethwick."

Cllr Kaur has run food banks in Smethwick for several years and helps Stand United serve food to families at St Albans Community Centre on Tuesdays and Fridays but believes the Smethwick Library outlet will be the most popular yet.

She said: "We expect larger numbers to join us at the library due to its location and transport links. The library have been kind enough to offer this space to us after seeing the work we are doing in the community.

"Our long term aim is to start a seven day curry kitchen offering free hot meals as well as a Children's pre school breakfast club. We are currently working towards these targets."

Councillor Kaur is trying to locate premises in the borough to offer people who are struggling to pay their heating bills somewhere to socialise and stay without paying for energy.

She said: "We are trying to secure premises in Sandwell from where we can cook and have people sat inside in a warm relaxed environment. Once we secure our premises, we will then work on other projects bringing some relief to the people of Sandwell.

"It is due to the above, why we feel the attendance of the Lord Lieutenant would help massively in creating awareness for our project, which I feel in this current climate is the need of the hour."

Stand United was founded in August to provide warm meals, heating and education for families struggling to cope with the cost of living crisis.

Founder Kashif Khan said: "We have already helped 100's of people by providing hot meals free of charge twice a week. With the high cost of living crippling a lot of families, we have decided to step forward and help ease the burden.

"We are very transparent with what we do, and with the work, we are currently undertaking, we are fast becoming known well known in the community. All our volunteers, along with the founder, dedicate their time on a voluntary basis."