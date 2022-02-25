Midland Met 'super-hospital' could open in spring next year after project hit by delays

Artist's impression of the Midland Met super hospital

The Midland Metropolitan University Hospital in Smethwick had originally been due to open back in 2018, but the project has been hit by a string of delays.

The original date was delayed by the collapse of Wolverhampton-based firm Carillion leading to Balfour Beatty being taken on with the site due to open this year.

But the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust said the date was unlikely to be met – with it being pushed back to 2023, five years after it was due to open.

Now Rachel Barlow, director of system transformation at the trust, has told councillors the new super-hospital could open in spring next year although no date has been set.

She said: "We haven’t got a completion date at the moment. We’re looking to clarify that with Balfour Beatty. The pandemic has taken its toll, you can read that in the press, these aren’t new in terms of some of the construction.

"We are currently reviewing the programme about it and confirm a date. So at the moment, we can’t confirm a date but we are getting ready to move Spring 23. It won’t be ready this year.

"So despite not having a date, we’re not going to stop our clinical transformation or workforce planning hiring the right staff. That would be a mistake.”

Ms Barlow also confirmed West Midlands Ambulance Service have been contracted to serve emergency ambulances and patient transport – with 22 ambulances expected to be taken into Midlands Metropolitan “as a minimum”.

The project to build the hospital at Grove Lane, Smethwick, has been severely delayed.

The plans were discussed at a Joint Health Overview and Scrutiny Committee with Birmingham city council and Sandwell Council on Thursday.

Up to 10 levels of floors are expected to be created, including a winter garden with welcome centre, and facilities for urgent care patients.

The meeting also heard that there is in a “M” shape – if you were to fly above the Midland Met hospital. Privacy and pandemic management have been listed as priorities at the hospital.

In the designs of Midlands Metropoitan Hospital patients will have their own “protected space” away from the public.

Ms Barlow added: "If you walk into [City and Sandwell General Hospital] at the moment, you’ve got very public corridors that patients have been wheeled around.”

She added: “50 per cent of the side rooms are single side rooms. We’ve tested and simulated the pandemic through the building in terms of oxygen supply, and how we deal with expanded critical care.

“It will be a very advantageous place to work in such circumstances, although hope we don’t have to experience that again.”

Dementia-friendly facilities will be included in the new hospital.

Ms Barlow said: “The design that patients with dementia have – which we look after an increasing amount – are in an environment that of course isn’t their home, but it’s friendly enough in the design to help them to navigate round to find their room to make their experience as effective as possible.”

The meeting also heard a “significant amount of beds and hoists” will be included to deal with patients who are obese.

Ms Barlow added: “[Midlands Metropolitan Hospital] is purpose built and it would be much much better than our current buildings, which go back many years.

“The design absolutely still stands up to both pandemic management and the modern best practice health care that we’ve designed going forward.

“A big emphasis is same day emergency care. For us, that’s a significant change in the way that we’re working to strengthen community services to care for patients.