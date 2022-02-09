Store closure a blow to workers and community

The Co-op store in Bearwood is set to close on March 12

Smethwick Councillor Parbinder Kaur has said the planned closure of the store in Bearwood on March 12 will be felt by everyone in the community, from those working there to those who shop at it.

She said: "It's been there for ages and my family and I go shopping there, plus I know there will be job losses as well, so it's a huge blow for the community.

"I think more could have been done to protect the store and stop it from closing as the Co-op is part of the centre of Bearwood.

"It will also inconvenience people as the nearest stores are in Birmingham and not near here, so I'm disappointed at this closure."

The closure means the nearest Co-op store for customers to shop at will be the store in Quinton, while other stores can be found in Birmingham city centre.

A spokesman for Co-op said: "Co-op is moving forward with a real momentum and purpose.

"While this usually involves opening new stores, including two convenience stores opening in the space of a fortnight following a £1.2 million investment in the Birmingham area at the end of last year in Newhall Street and Exchange Square, we also have to take difficult decisions.

"Like other retailers, we regularly review our network of stores.

"The decision to close any store is only taken after careful consideration, and our store on Bearwood Road will close next month.

"The decision is in no way a reflection on the commitment and hard work of the store team, who have been informed.