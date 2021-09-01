Appeal to find family as woman found dead in Black Country canal

Police at the scene where a woman was found dead and, inset, the slippers she was wearing. Canal photo: Barry Dunn

The woman was discovered by a member of the public in the Birmingham Canal near Smethwick Junction, off Steel Bright Road in Smethwick, at around 10am on Wednesday.

Police have been unable to identify the woman and have now released a picture of red slippers she was wearing in a bid to reach her family.

The death of the woman, who is black and believed to be aged in her 60s or 70s, is being treated as unexplained.

She had short grey afro hair and was wearing a black bob-style wig, had a hearing aid and was wearing a blue and white striped t-shirt with lobsters on, a beige cardigan and a long blue and white floral skirt.

She was also wearing a dark pink anorak and the slippers.

An image of the slippers worn by the woman have been released to help with identification. Photo: West Midlands Police

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "The body of a woman has been found in the canal off John Bright Street in Smethwick this morning.

"We are trying to identify her, so that her relatives can be informed of this sad news, and asking for the public’s help to find out who she is.

"We have released a picture of the red slippers she was wearing in the hope that someone may recognise them.

"The woman is thought to be in her 60s or 70s, and black with short grey afro hair, wearing a black bob style wig.

"She has a hearing aid and was wearing a blue and white striped t-shirt with lobsters on, a beige cardigan and a long blue and white floral skirt.

"She was also wearing a dark pink anorak and the slippers.

"Her death is currently being treated as unexplained and we are asking anyone who knows who she is to contact us urgently quoting log 891 of 1/9.