Man held by police after 'malicious' social media posts

A 58-year-old man was arrested by West Midlands Police in Rowley Regis on suspicion of malicious communications after a number of social media posts were reported on Monday.

The man has been held in custody for questioning.

The force said it was working with partner and communities to help keep people safe and said there was not place for hate in the region.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We’ve arrested a man after a number of social media posts were reported to us yesterday.

"The 58-year-old was held in the Rowley Regis area this afternoon on suspicion of malicious communications and is being held in custody for questioning.

"With the current situation in Israel and Gaza, we continue to work with partners and communities to listen, understand and keep people safe.

"This is a worrying time for many, especially those with friends or family in the region.

"We’re continually assessing the impact these global events have on people locally.

"Hate has no place in the West Midlands and we will investigate all reported crimes where people are targeted just because of who they are.

"People can report hate crimes via Live Chat on our website, via 101 or via True Vision at report-it.org.uk/."