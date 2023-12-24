Oldbury restaurant could extend hours and host late night entertainment
The owner of an Oldbury restaurant has applied for a late licence to sell alcohol and provide entertainment.
By Paul Jenkins
Published
Ervis Hallaci who owns Mediterranean Grill in Causeway Green Road wants to sell alcohol on and off the premises until midnight, Monday to Sunday.
He has also asked Sandwell Council for permission to provide regulated entertainment between 11pm and midnight.
Anyone wishing to make representations on the application can do so until January 4 by sending them to: General Licensing Team, Sandwell Council House, Freeth Street, Oldbury, B69 3DE or e-mailing licensing_team@sandwell.gov.uk.