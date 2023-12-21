Youths shoot at Santa with BB gun during festive fundraising street tour

An ex-police officer and fundraiser has spoken of his shock after the incident, which occurred during the Sandwell Lions Club Santa's Sleigh event on Sunday evening, when Father Christmas and his sleigh travel around the borough.

David Glover, a member of the West Midlands 4x4 response, an emergency services charity support group, was driving Santa along in Warley Woods when he says he heard what sounded like loud "pops" before seeing a youth on a moped with a brightly coloured gun.

Describing the incident, Mr Glover said: "Basically Santa gets on his sleigh and we have several bucket carriers who carry collection buckets next to the sleigh collecting donations.

"As it starts to get dark we pull up to make a stop and these two youths, both on a black moped come screaming up to Santa with their phones out. There is a big crowd, they just rode straight through them and nearly knocked over one of our collectors."

After the youths left, the sleigh continued however it was only a short time before they were back and armed with a ball-bearing pistol.