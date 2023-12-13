Fundraising student thanked for generous present donations

Perryfields Academy Finley Wharton started his charity collection a year ago when he collected chocolate selection boxes and donated them to local food banks.

But this Christmas, he decided to go even further, by putting together special gift bags for youngsters being supported by Sandwell Children's Trust.

This Christmas, the 14-year-old Year 10 student contacted Sandwell Children's Trust, which provides support and social care services for children, young people and families in Sandwell, who accepted his offer to help and sent him gift tags including the ages and gender of children they are helping.

After putting an appeal for help on Facebook, Finley was soon being flooded with gifts and money so could start creating the festive gift bags, which included toys, books and toiletries.

He said: “This year I really wanted to do something different, so I thought it would be great to actually provide presents for children, because everyone should have something at Christmas.

“I started the appeal in November and there were so many gift bags by the end I had to get my whole family involved to get them ready!”

He handed over the bags to Sandwell Children's Trust on November 27.

Headteacher Clare Harris said he had impressed staff and classmates at Perryfields Academy, which is part of the Broadleaf Partnership Trust in Oldbury.

She said: “I think Finley is a wonderful human being who is just so thoughtful, and so often puts other people first.

“It says so much about him that, after collecting chocolates last year, he went even further this Christmas and collected gifts that will make so many children happy.

"He’s a credit to himself, to the school and to his family.”

Jackie Hodgkins, of Sandwell Children's Trust, said: “We were over the moon when Finley contacted us to ask if he could help with our Christmas donations this year.

"Every year, we reach out to local companies and individuals who generously donate gifts for the vulnerable children and young people that we are working with.

“However, this is the first time that a young person has ever done anything like this for us.

"Finley is a truly incredible young man with a massive heart and what he has done will ensure that there are many smiles on children’s faces on Christmas morning.

“We cannot express how much we appreciate this level of support. A massive ‘thank you’ to Finley, fantastic work.”