Oldbury Academy evacuated after bomb threat on phones

By Daniel WaltonOldburyPublished:

Students at an academy have been sent home after a "bomb threat" was phoned in.

Evacuated: Oldbury Academy, Pound road, Oldbury
Oldbury Academy, on Pound Road, Oldbury, has been evacuated "for their well-being" after they received a bomb threat on their "phone systems".

The school announced on Twitter that they had evacuated all students at around 2.37pm on Tuesday after the message was sent.

On Twitter, the school said: "This afternoon we were forced to close due to unforeseen circumstances. We received a bomb threat on our phone systems and we took the decision to evacuate our site.

"As I am sure you can understand, the safety of our students and staff is our utmost priority."

Police were called to the school, where they walked the grounds, but found nothing of any concern.

The school continued: "The response of our students was excellent. They left our site quickly and calmly despite the considerate disruption to their day.

"There is an investigation into what has happened to cause such considerable disruption. The police have visited and walked the site. Nothing of concern was found."

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "We're investigating after Oldbury Academy received a bomb threat this afternoon.

"As a precaution, pupils were sent home and an extensive search of the site was carried out. Thankfully nothing suspicious was found. We take threats of this nature very seriously and our enquiries are continuing."

Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

