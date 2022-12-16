Oldbury's Perryfields Academy to get rebuild due to "deteriorating facilities".

Perryfields Academy, Oldbury. Photo: Google

The Oldacre Road School, which is part of the Broadleaf Partnership Trust, has been prioritised by the Department for Education for its School Rebuilding Programme.

The announcement, which follows visits to the Oldbury site by DfE technical advisers, means that the Government will refurbish or replace buildings and facilities at the school identified in a forthcoming feasibility study due to start in the near future.

Chief Executive Officer of Broadleaf Partnership Trust Claire Pritchard said: "I am over the moon to have been able to secure this redevelopment opportunity on behalf of Perryfields Academy.

"The school has been disadvantaged for far too long, and has been housed in significantly deteriorating facilities."

She added: "Accessing opportunities like this was one of the key reasons Perryfields became an academy, so I am elated to be able to share with staff, students and parents the wonderful news that they are worthy of such a large investment.

"It is, of course, what happens inside our schools that makes the real difference to our children, and Perryfields Academy is already known as a school at the very heart of its community."

“But this announcement could be a gamechanger for the school and the community it serves, meaning real investment into the school. To be able to educate our children in an environment that will foster aspiration and pride is an absolute dream for us.”

Headteacher Clare Harris said: "I am absolutely delighted that Perryfields has been prioritised by the Department for Education for its School Rebuilding Programme.

"Despite the challenges of our existing environment, our youngsters have continued to achieve extremely well. “With a new build and much improved facilities, I know that the progress our students will make will go from strength to strength. “On behalf of our students, staff and parents, I would like to thank our CEO Claire Pritchard, and all within our Trust for their hard work and efforts in securing this project for Perryfields. “Exciting times lie ahead, and I will be an extremely proud Headteacher seeing the positive impact this will have, not just for our school, but for the wider community.

Perryfields first opened in 1956 as a secondary modern school and went on to become a community comprehensive school with Mathematics and Computing College status.