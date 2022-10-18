Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Suspects flee bus after couple threatened with knife and robbed in Oldbury

By Eleanor LawsonOldburyPublished: Last Updated:

A man and woman have been threatened with a knife, assaulted and robbed on a bus in Oldbury.

Do you recognise these individuals?
Do you recognise these individuals?

The couple were waiting at a bus stop on Foley Road, and boarded the number 49, followed by the suspects.

Once on the bus, the pair were threatened with a knife, and a designer scarf and belt were stolen from them.

Two other passengers who tried to intervene were also assaulted and had jackets and a hat stolen.

After the bus driver activated an alarm the suspects fled the bus.

Anyone with information about the incident, which occurred on September 19, is asked to contact West Midlands Police on Live Chat, ref 20/820290/22

Oldbury
Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News