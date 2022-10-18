Suspects flee bus after couple threatened with knife and robbed in Oldbury

The couple were waiting at a bus stop on Foley Road, and boarded the number 49, followed by the suspects.
Once on the bus, the pair were threatened with a knife, and a designer scarf and belt were stolen from them.
Two other passengers who tried to intervene were also assaulted and had jackets and a hat stolen.
After the bus driver activated an alarm the suspects fled the bus.
Anyone with information about the incident, which occurred on September 19, is asked to contact West Midlands Police on Live Chat, ref 20/820290/22