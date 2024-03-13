New apartment block approved

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The plan by developer RKA Holdings will see ten new flats inside a three-storey apartment block built off Halesowen Road in Cradley Heath.

The decision by Sandwell Council’s planner means the new flats will be built on hardstanding next to three existing buildings, Beechwood Court, The Old Vicarage and Chartwell Grange, that are already the location of 40 flats and bedsits.

The ten parking spaces required for the ten new flats would be included across the existing site.

The move was supported by the council’s planners who said: “The principle of residential development is acceptable as the site is previously developed and the scheme would not result in the loss of employment land.

“The scheme would deliver ten one-bedroom apartments. Although a mix of unit sizes would be preferred, the current scheme is acceptable as it would compliment the existing housing mix in the area, including the new scheme of detached and semi-detached housing on Haden Cross Drive.”

But the size of the apartments and the design of the three-storey block were criticised by planners earlier this year which led to the plans being redrawn.

A statement included with the application when it was submitted in December last year said: “The existing land is currently vacant but sits within a wider development of 40 dwellings.

“The proposals are to create ten one-bed apartments which are rented on a long-term basis with the majority of occupants on low income.

“The applicant wants to develop the site to service new tenants that are seeking affordable accommodation.

“Due to nature and use of the buildings adjacent to and in the immediate surrounding areas, it is accepted that the proposals would not detrimental and would enhance the area.”

The three-storey apartment block would be built not far from a new housing estate in Halesowen Road that has recently been completed.

Housing developer Dunedin had its plans for 53 homes at Haden Cross off the busy route approved by Sandwell Council at the end of 2018 – with work starting not long after.