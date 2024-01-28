Man jailed after police find cannabis worth £200,000 at Smethwick home

Officers stormed a property in Hagley Road West in October of last year where they discovered around 200 cannabis plants.

Although the home was empty, police found ID which belonged to Bajram Ruci.

They then spotted Ruci, 28, walking past outside, appearing as though he had been walking through undergrowth.

He was arrested and charged with cultivating cannabis.

Ruci appeared before Wolverhampton Crown Court on January 19 where he was sentenced to a year in prison.