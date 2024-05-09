Man arrested after police recover stolen vehicle in Sandwell

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Police officers were called to Albion Field Road at 8.30pm on Wednesday, May 8, to reports of suspicious activity.

Officers were told that a vehicle was being tampered with. On arrival, responders discovered a man who quickly attempted to flee the scene.

Further checks revealed that the vehicle was previously stolen from an address in West Bromwich last month.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "We were called at 8.30pm last night to reports of suspicious activity on Albion Field Road.

"It is understood a vehicle was being tampered with. Officers responded and arrested a man who attempted to flee the scene.

"Further checks revealed the vehicle was stolen from an address in West Bromwich last month."

A 45-year-old, from Wednesbury has been arrested in relation to the incident and remains in police custody for questioning.