Residents have places to go as Welcoming Spaces open up for festive season
Libraries across Sandwell will be opening their doors specially to welcome people needing a warm place to go over the festive season.
Sandwell Council has issued a list of Welcoming Spaces, an initiative which allows people struggling through the cost of living crisis to find a place to sit, chat and join in activities, which will be open on Christmas Day and over the period leading up to New Year.
The Welcoming Spaces will be at libraries across the borough, running from 10am to 4pm each day, with Central Library in West Bromwich being open each day including Christmas Day.
The list of Welcoming Spaces is as follows:
Monday, December 25 (Christmas Day)
Central Library, High Street, West Bromwich, B70 8DZ
Tuesday, December 26 (Boxing Day)
Central Library, High Street, West Bromwich, B70 8DZ
Smethwick Library, High Street, Smethwick, B66 1AA
Wednesday, December 27
Central Library, High Street, West Bromwich, B70 8DZ
Blackheath, 145 High Street, Blackheath, B65 0EA
Oldbury Library, Sandwell Council House, Freeth Street, B69 3DB
Smethwick Library, High Street, Smethwick, B66 1AA
Thursday, December 28
Central Library, High Street, West Bromwich, B70 8DZ
Blackheath Library, 145 High Street, Blackheath, B65 0EA
Glebefields Library, St Marks Road, Tipton, DY4 0SZ
Oldbury Library, Sandwell Council House, Freeth Street, B69 3DB
Smethwick Library, High Street, Smethwick, B66 1AA
Wednesbury Library, Walsall Street, Wednesbury, WS10 9EH
Friday, December 29
Central Library, High Street, West Bromwich, B70 8DZ
Blackheath Library, 145 High Street, Blackheath, B65 0EA
Glebefields Library, St Marks Road, Tipton, DY4 0SZ
Oldbury Library, Sandwell Council House, Freeth Street, B69 3DB
Smethwick Library, High Street, Smethwick, B66 1AA
Wednesbury Library, Walsall Street, Wednesbury, WS10 9EH
Saturday, December 30
All libraries are open their normal Saturday opening hours.
Sunday, December 31 (New Year's Eve)
Central Library, High Street, West Bromwich, B70 8DZ
Smethwick Library, High Street, Smethwick, B66 1AA
Wednesbury Library, Walsall Street, Wednesbury, WS10 9EH
Monday, January 1 2024 (New Year's Day)
Central Library, High Street, West Bromwich, B70 8DZ
Wednesbury Library, Walsall Street, Wednesbury, WS10 9EH
To find out more about Welcoming Spaces and what is available, go to sandwell.gov.uk/christmaswelcomingspaces