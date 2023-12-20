Residents have places to go as Welcoming Spaces open up for festive season

Sandwell Council has issued a list of Welcoming Spaces, an initiative which allows people struggling through the cost of living crisis to find a place to sit, chat and join in activities, which will be open on Christmas Day and over the period leading up to New Year.

The Welcoming Spaces will be at libraries across the borough, running from 10am to 4pm each day, with Central Library in West Bromwich being open each day including Christmas Day.

The list of Welcoming Spaces is as follows:

Monday, December 25 (Christmas Day)

Central Library, High Street, West Bromwich, B70 8DZ

Tuesday, December 26 (Boxing Day)

Central Library, High Street, West Bromwich, B70 8DZ

Smethwick Library, High Street, Smethwick, B66 1AA

Wednesday, December 27

Central Library, High Street, West Bromwich, B70 8DZ

Blackheath, 145 High Street, Blackheath, B65 0EA

Oldbury Library, Sandwell Council House, Freeth Street, B69 3DB

Smethwick Library, High Street, Smethwick, B66 1AA

Thursday, December 28

Central Library, High Street, West Bromwich, B70 8DZ

Blackheath Library, 145 High Street, Blackheath, B65 0EA

Glebefields Library, St Marks Road, Tipton, DY4 0SZ

Oldbury Library, Sandwell Council House, Freeth Street, B69 3DB

Smethwick Library, High Street, Smethwick, B66 1AA

Wednesbury Library, Walsall Street, Wednesbury, WS10 9EH

Friday, December 29

Central Library, High Street, West Bromwich, B70 8DZ

Blackheath Library, 145 High Street, Blackheath, B65 0EA

Glebefields Library, St Marks Road, Tipton, DY4 0SZ

Oldbury Library, Sandwell Council House, Freeth Street, B69 3DB

Smethwick Library, High Street, Smethwick, B66 1AA

Wednesbury Library, Walsall Street, Wednesbury, WS10 9EH

Saturday, December 30

All libraries are open their normal Saturday opening hours.

Sunday, December 31 (New Year's Eve)

Central Library, High Street, West Bromwich, B70 8DZ

Smethwick Library, High Street, Smethwick, B66 1AA

Wednesbury Library, Walsall Street, Wednesbury, WS10 9EH

Monday, January 1 2024 (New Year's Day)

Central Library, High Street, West Bromwich, B70 8DZ

Wednesbury Library, Walsall Street, Wednesbury, WS10 9EH

To find out more about Welcoming Spaces and what is available, go to sandwell.gov.uk/christmaswelcomingspaces