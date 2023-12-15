Over the course of the financial year, Sandwell Council has committed to spend £3.9 million on food vouchers during school holidays for eligible families.

Each eligible child in Sandwell will get £25 per week in food vouchers for two weeks. Parents will be able to spend the vouchers in their local supermarkets.

Councillor Simon Hackett, Sandwell Council's cabinet member for children, young people and education, said: "It's very important we continue to help families during the school holidays and I would like to thank schools in helping us to distribute these much-needed food vouchers.

"This extra money will only help families with rising food costs that are adding to the demands on families during this cost of living emergency."

Parents whose children are eligible for the tickets will be contacted by their child's school in the run-up to the school holidays. In Sandwell the school term ends on Friday, December 22.

Councillor Kerrie Carmichael, leader of Sandwell Council, added: "I urge anyone who is looking for help to visit our Supporting Sandwell information hub where there’s lots of advice and information available.

"Seek help as early as you can – getting help sooner rather than later can save you from more worry in the long run. We are here to help."