Tipton Police Station to get emergency response officers despite uncertainty over future

Emergency response officers will start to be deployed at Tipton Police Station, despite uncertainty over the station's future.

As part of a force-wide redeployment of staff, West Midlands Police is changing the stations where their emergency response teams are based to "better serve" the public.

Previously, emergency response teams have only been based in the headquarters of each local policing area, to allow the force "to deliver the service with fewer officers".

However, due to nationwide officer recruitment, the force can now base officers from these critical teams at other buildings as well as local headquarters.

The changes are happening in Sandwell, Solihull, Walsall and Wolverhampton, but the force is working on plans to implement this model in Dudley and Coventry.

One of the police stations which will see new emergency response officers is Tipton, despite a furore over the potential closure of the station over the last few weeks.

A heated dispute over the future of the police station has even led to Black Country MP Shaun Bailey calling for the region's police and crime commissioner, Simon Foster, to resign.

And while Mr Bailey told concerned residents the station would be saved from the axe after speaking with local officers at a Tipton Town Board meeting, both the commissioner and West Midlands Police Chief Constable Craig Guildford then released statements claiming the station's future has not been settled.

In response, Mr Bailey penned a public letter to the Chief Constable accusing him of exposing his own officers to public ridicule and leaving Tipton residents confused about their local station's future.

A war of words: West Bromwich West MP Shaun Bailey and West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster, are arguing over the future of Tipton Police Station.

Addressing the impact of the new initiative on Tipton, Chief Superintendent Kim Madill, who is responsible for all policing across Sandwell, said: "I know it's important for local people to see more police officers in Tipton and that we need to get better at responding to calls for service and incidents that are reported to us from the public.

"That's why we're going to be basing our response officers [in] Tipton from early August.

"I know there's been some speculation recently about whether [the station] will or won't remain open, but right here right now, we're bringing our response officers to the building because it will mean we can get much quicker response to those community members that need it."

The impact

As a result of redeploying emergency response officers to a wider range of police stations, West Midlands Police says officers will be able to respond to emergencies faster.

The force said: "Because officer numbers have increased as part of national police officer recruitment and changes we’ve made here in the West Midlands, we’re able to base teams in other buildings as well as local headquarters. The changes are happening in Sandwell, Solihull, Walsall and Wolverhampton.

"So if you live nearby our smaller bases in these boroughs, you’ll see more of us in these areas.

"The new way of working means we will be able to respond to emergencies faster. Response officers will also be able to work better with neighbourhood teams who investigate antisocial behaviour, shoplifting, vandalism and other crimes that impact on your quality of life.

"The new way of working will help us to reduce our carbon footprint and make better use of our buildings.

"In the weeks after their move, the response officers will be given secure laptop computers to ensure they can spend more time out of the office and on the streets where you can see and talk to them.

"This is in addition to the mobiles they have which give them access to some essential systems but are not suitable for writing statements on or other more detailed work."

"Good news for us all"

Addressing the new initiative, assistant Chief Constable Claire Bell, responsible for local policing, said: “This is a really positive move for those we serve.

“Many local policing areas have already made the change, others are working towards adopting this new way of working.

“All of us will be closely monitoring the impact the change has on performance.”

The West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner, Simon Foster, added: “It’s good news for us all that West Midlands Police is basing more of its officers closer to the communities it serves.