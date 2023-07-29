New defibrillator donated to Sandwell park

A defibrillator

Charity Arrive Alive made the donation to West Smethwick Park, which is part of a wider programme from Sandwell Council to distribute defibrillators to over 10 locations.

With the support of community fundraising by Bernard Melvin, vice chair, and other members of The Friends of West Smethwick Park, an accessible defibrillator has been installed at the newly built pavilion.

The defibrillator has been registered on the circuit and could be the difference between life and death – 30,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests happen each year in the UK and nine out of 10 are sadly fatal.

Arrive Alive works directly to support frontline medically trained volunteers with vehicles and equipment.

Following the launch of the charity, the founder Debbie Roscoe has so far enabled 11 voluntary operated 999 vehicles to become operational in addition to various pieces of equipment.

Each Arrive Alive vehicle is dispatched to a medical emergency following a 999 call to West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Councillor Charn Singh Padda, Sandwell Council’s cabinet member for leisure and tourism, said: “We are proud of our green spaces and parks and want everyone to be able to enjoy them.

"I want to thank the Arrive Alive and the Friends of West Smethwick Park for this initiative and hope that this may prove the first of many."

Ms Roscoe added: ”It is an honour to be able to support West Smethwick Park Pavilion and the local community, with a publicly accessible defibrillator.

"Arrive Alive’s main aim as a charity is to save as many lives as possible in many ways from voluntary operated 999 vehicles to defibrillators.

"The support of the local community has been wonderful especially local resident Bernard Melvin who has been instrumental in developing the relationship between West Smethwick Park and Arrive Alive.

"We look forward to hosting one of our fundraising events at the newly built pavilion.”