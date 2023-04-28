Community hub a place for those in need to get help

James Lynch, Mayor of Sandwell Richard Jones, Deputy Lieutenant John Wood, Rev. Rachel Heathfield, Rev. Matt Nott and Father Roger Peck help to officially open the hub

The Brandhall Community Hub has been serving the people of Brandhall for several months through its Food Pantry, Uniform Bank, Baby Bank and by offering a Warm Space during the winter months.

It was officially opened by The Deputy Lieutenant of The West Midlands, John Wood DL and The Mayor of Sandwell, Councillor Richard Jones on April 1, with 100 guests learning more about what the hub has to offer.

The Brandhall Community Hub is a project which emerged from the ‘Opening New Doors’ initiative, run by Sandwell Churches Link, with support and funding gratefully received from the Benefact Trust and St Peter’s Saltley Trust.

The partnership has been helped by Sandwell Council, Sandwell Council of Voluntary Organisations, Wates Group, ‘The MADD Men’ and Sandwell Carpets.

Also available for hire by local groups and organisations for regular or ad-hoc meetings, the Hub is managed and supported by four local churches working together with the community: Christ Church the Quinton, King’s Community Church, Our Lady and St. Hubert’s Church and Church Central West working with Sandwell Churches’ Link.

Rev. Rachel Heathfield, Vicar of Christ Church, Quinton, said: “We have a strapline 'Better together' and it really is true.

"More wisdom, shared resources, combined energy, and maximum enthusiasm makes it a good way to work.”

Managed by Kath Tranter, The Hub is open for the Food Pantry on Tuesdays with the Uniform Bank open on key dates throughout the school year.

The Baby Bank is open as local needs arise, while a friendly welcome awaits at the Warm Space on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10am to 4pm.

Kath Tranter, Brandhall Community Hub Manager said: “The buzz and warmth in the hub was amazing, so much conversation and joy as we began the journey of finding new ways to do things together.

"It’s an honour and a privilege to be part of the partnership”