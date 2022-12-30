Notification Settings

Black Country MP Nicola say's 'I do' in Christmas holiday wedding

By Deborah Hardiman

West Bromwich East MP Nicola Richards is celebrating after tying the knot this week.

West Bromwich East MP Nicola Richards and husband Jon Smith on their wedding day
The Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Leader of the House of Commons married husband Jon Smith at St Mary and St Bartholomew Church, in Hampton in Arden, near Solihull on Tuesday.

The service was followed by a reception at Hampton Manor.

The Conservative MP told the Express & Star: "It was a lovely day. We were with all the family.

"We started planning it during lockdown when we got got engaged. We thought it would be something nice to look forward to."

"We'd like to say thanks to all the wellwishers from my constituency and all my parliamentary colleagues for their messages of congratulations on social media."

The MP, who grew up in the Dudley area, is Parliamentary Private Secretary to Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt.

She said in a Facebook post: "I wanted to share some personal news with you all, on 27th December Jon and I tied the knot.

"We hope you have all had a lovely Christmas and we’re looking forward to seeing the new year in as Mr & Mrs."

