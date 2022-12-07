Notification Settings

Adult social care team in Sandwell win first champions award

By Adam SmithSandwellPublished:

The Sandwell Enquiry Team, who help people in desperate need for adult social care, for being the first ever winner of UNISON’s local service champions award.

Mayor Richard Jones presents the team with their award
Mayor Richard Jones presents the team with their award

Sandwell Enquiry is the front-line service for Adult Social Care, taking all the calls from residents and referring them to the appropriate professional support the resident needs.

Tony Barnsley, from UNISON, said: "The work at Enquiry is non-stop and it is where all the residents of Sandwell that need Blue Badges come too.

"When the Covid-19 pandemic hit the Enquiry Team not only continued to undertake their normal duties but also received referrals for food parcels, winter grant applications and NHS track and trace, adding pressure on the Team. However, the Enquiry Team rose to the challenge."

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

