Adult social care team in Sandwell win first champions award

Sandwell Enquiry is the front-line service for Adult Social Care, taking all the calls from residents and referring them to the appropriate professional support the resident needs.
Tony Barnsley, from UNISON, said: "The work at Enquiry is non-stop and it is where all the residents of Sandwell that need Blue Badges come too.
"When the Covid-19 pandemic hit the Enquiry Team not only continued to undertake their normal duties but also received referrals for food parcels, winter grant applications and NHS track and trace, adding pressure on the Team. However, the Enquiry Team rose to the challenge."