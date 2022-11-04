Motorists warned of delays on M6 after crash involving multiple vehicles

Two lanes have been closed on the northbound carriageway between junction six, near Erdington, and junction seven, for Great Barr.
Police and National Highways traffic officers have been called to the scene.
National Highways have warned there are delays of more than 30 minutes and around four miles of congestion.
It is not yet known if anyone has been injured.
