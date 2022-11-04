Notification Settings

Motorists warned of delays on M6 after crash involving multiple vehicles

By Lisa O'Brien

Motorists have been warned of delays of more than half-an-hour following a crash involving multiple vehicles on the M6 this morning.

Two lanes have been closed on the northbound carriageway between junction six, near Erdington, and junction seven, for Great Barr.

Police and National Highways traffic officers have been called to the scene.

National Highways have warned there are delays of more than 30 minutes and around four miles of congestion.

It is not yet known if anyone has been injured.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

