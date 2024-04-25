Teenager among four robbery suspects arrested in Sandwell in one morning

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The teenager was detained on Thursday after police acted on information following a knife-point robbery in Pritchard Street, Wednesday, at around 5.10pm on April 21.

The youth was arrested and is expected to be questioned by officers.

In a separate incident, three men were detained after another man was assaulted and robbed of his mobile phone.

It happened in Hall Street, Cradley Heath, at around 1.45am on Thursday.

The attackers fled in a car but were quickly tracked down by police.

The men, aged 23, 28 and 32, have been taken into custody for questioning.