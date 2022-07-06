Local workers and apprentices help build new ambulance station in Oldbury

The team at McLaren

Sandwell Council, Stoford and McLaren Construction have almost finished the 72,000 square foot, three-storey building funded by healthcare premises specialist Assura plc will be the largest of its kind in the UK, replacing a smaller base in West Bromwich.

It will accommodate around 350 operational ambulance staff working shifts and will include a facility for the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART), as well as fleet maintenance and vehicle preparation areas, an education and training academy and central stores

Various stakeholders gathered to have a tour of the site and speak to apprentices that have been recruited as part of a social value commitment with Sandwell Council.

Since May 2021, when McLaren started on the site it has recruited seven apprentices, recruited 11 local people, provided two internships to Construction Management students at Birmingham City University, ngaged with Rounds Green Primary School to design and build two bug houses and given six site visits to school and university students.

Leader of Sandwell Council Kerrie Carmichael said: "This is amazing, new facility for West Midlands Ambulance Service demonstrates the power of social value.

"When organisations like WMAS, Mclaren, WysePower and Sandwell Council – through Think Sandwell – work together we can achieve positive outcomes by providing exciting career opportunities for our apprentices."