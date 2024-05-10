Bid to transfer Sandwell strip club's licence will go to council hearing

Angels Gentlemen’s Club owner Kulwant Singh has asked Sandwell Council to move his sex establishment licence for the venue in West Bromwich High Street to his own company WB Westside Ltd.

The venue, which opened in the town 20 years ago, had its licence renewed in April and if the transfer is approved by councillors, will continue running until March next year.

West Midlands Police raised no objections to the licence’s renewal. No other objections were lodged with the council.

A report, which will be discussed by Sandwell Council’s licensing committee at a meeting on May 16, said: “The premises have traded as a licensed sex establishment at this address for many years and the licence has been renewed each year.

“Mr Kulwant Singh, the current licensee, is currently a director of WB Westside Limited of Angels Gentlemen’s Club and so already has a wealth of experience over many years running the venue.

“The reason for the transfer is that he now wishes to transfer the sexual entertainment venue licence from himself as an individual to a limited company WB Westside Limited.”

The licence was transferred to Mr Singh’s WB2 Anchor Ltd in 2017 before being transferred back to Mr Singh last September. The venue’s alcohol and late-night licences were also moved from WB2 Anchor Ltd to Mr Singh last year.

The club’s alcohol, late-night refreshment and regulated entertainment licences run from 10am to 5.30am every day. The opening hours are listed as 8.30pm to 3am on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 8.30pm to 4am on Friday and Saturday.