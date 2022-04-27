Talented musician leaves Cradley Heath Male Voice Choir aged 96

Cynthia and Phillipa

Cynthia Partridge has been with the choir, which is marking its 110th anniversary this year, for the past 24 years but failing eyesight meant she reluctantly had to call time on her service to the choir.

Cynthia studied piano and voice at the Birmingham Conservatoire which then was called the Birmingham Institute.

Choir press officer Eddie Nicholls said: "A recipient of many awards, it was only ill health that prevented her pursuing a career as a concert pianist.

"Later, Cynthia was a music specialist in schools and in her first retirement taught piano from her home, where she and her pupils gave concerts from time to time using two grand pianos, which proved to be hugely popular."

He added: "In concerts, as well as playing for the choir, she would play piano duets with the choir’s musical director, Philippa Hillman, or accompany Philippa and our deputy musical director, Liam Hodgetts, on their Saxophones."

She spent hours training soloists and in particular, the choir’s Barber shop group. And woe to any man guilty of not holding his line! She was endlessly patient, but unremittingly professional.

He added: "In a strange twist, Philippa, who was Cynthia’s pupil originally, and preceded her as accompanist, has now once more returned to the piano, and Liam has taken up the baton. However, longer term, the choir hopes to appoint a new accompanist.

"Cynthia has now retired to her Kinver birthplace to be with her family. We wish her well."