Veteran charity fundraiser to mark his 80th birthday with series of challenges

Alan Jones-Bratt, aged 79, at the Hawthorns

Alan Jones-Bratt has used his upcoming milestone as inspiration for his latest fundraising effort

To mark his birthday on September 9 this year, the former ultra-runner Alan is planning a series of four walks in four days that will add up to 80 miles, a prospect that could be daunting for someone half his age.

However, only a substantial challenge will do for the man who in the 1980s completed the 1,000-mile Wolverhampton Millennium Run from John O'Groats to Lands End and ran across Ireland with his elder brother Don, raising money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA).

Among his other accomplishments, Alan also created and organised the Cannock People's Marathon in 1983 and ran it together with The Chase Grand Prix series for four years.

This attracted thousands of runners and raised many hundreds of thousands for charities.

He is also a fervent West Bromwich Albion supporter and in 2006 created the WBA Supporters' Golf Society, which he ran until 2018, which raised more than £32,000 for charities.

This year Alan will again be raising money for MNDA along with Diabetes UK, the Prostate Cancer Support Organisation and the Alzheimer's Society.

As well as his 80-mile walking challenge, Alan is planning 80 ends of indoor and 80 ends of outdoor rink bowls between August 22 and 25, plus 80 holes of golf between August 29 and September 2 in his 80x80 Challenge.

The first of Alan's walks is scheduled for September 4 when he plans to follow the route of the Bridgnorth Walk, from Bridgnorth to the Brown Clee hill and back.

Then on September 5 he will walk 20 miles across Cannock Chase, followed with a 20 mile of the Worcestershire Way on September 6.

Finally he plans to tackle 20 miles of the Millennium Way in Warwickshire on September 7.

Alan said: "It was midway through 2019 when it occurred to me that I would soon reach the ripe age of 80.

"I thought this to be a most significant milestone so I began thinking how I might 'celebrate' reaching octogenarian status in 2022.

"Having previously ventured on several long distance running adventures with my late brother Don in the mid-1980s raising funds for charities, I decided I would try to create a worthy challenge based on an 80x80 theme and to make this my final major charity fundraising event before retiring to the rocking chair."

Alan explained that not being fit as he was, and after having an artificial hip and a plate placed in an ankle joint, he would also include some more gentle pursuits along the tests of stamina and endurance.

Alan added: "So the AJB 80x80 Challenge 2022 was born.

"Firstly I would bowl 80 ends of outdoor rink bowling over two days, 40 ends each day.

"Then I would do 80 ends of indoor rink bowling, again bowling 40 ends each day. I would then attempt to play 80 holes of golf at three different courses, playing 27 holes at each.

"My final series of challenges would be 80 miles of walks over four days, walking 20 miles each day on four different routes."

Alan has family reasons for supporting each of his chosen charities in the challenge.

He lost his eldest brother Dennis aged 50 to Motor Neurone Disease in 1977 and his second eldest brother Stanley, who died aged 82 in 2010, suffered from diabetes.

In 2020, his brother and running mate, Bridgnorth resident Don, died aged 88 after becoming ill with dementia after an Alzheimer's Disease diagnosis.

And finally his brother Ivan had lived with prostate cancer but passed away in January this year from a chest infection, aged 86.

Alan added: "Don got me into running marathons and ultra distance runs.

"We completed over 50 Marathon runs each, including the London Marathon seven times, and we both achieved under three hours times.

"In 1984 we ran the Pennine Way covering 300 miles in six days.

"In 1985 we completed John O’ Groats to Lands End, running 1,012 miles in 20 days and in 1986 we ran across the Republic of Ireland in a week, all these runs for Motor Neurone Disease Association because of the loss of our brother.

"Our last big run together was in 1999 when we ran the total length of the River Severn from Plynlimon in Wales to Bristol Channel, we did this in a week to raise funds for Shropshire and Mid Wales Hospice.

"So with all this history embroidered with sadness of the loss of four of my siblings I decided there could be no better reason for me to attempt to complete my challenge and to raise much needed funds for MNDA, Alzheimer's Society, Prostate Cancer Support Group and Diabetes.org.

"I have managed to create a ‘Just Giving’ crowdfunding page to hopefully receive donations in support of these deserving charities."

Alan's bowls challenges will be taking place at Malvern Hills Indoor Bowls Club on August 22, Stourport Bowling Green, on August 23, St Dunstan's Bowling Club on August 24 and Bromsgrove Indoor Bowls Club on August 25.

His golf challenge takes place at Wharton Park Golf Club on August 29, Ombersley Golf Club on August 31 and Bewdley Pines Golf Club on September 2.