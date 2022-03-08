Smethwick primary school opens newsensory room

Michael Jarrett cuts the ribbon of the sensory room

The specially designed space stimulates senses, promotes de-escalation and encourages engagement giving pupils an immersive experience.

The school opened in 1954 and is named after Mrs Annie Elizabeth Lennard J.P, Mayor of Smethwick between 1952 and 1953.

Natalie Crozier, headteacher at Annie Lennard Primary school, said: "Since becoming headteacher in 2015, it’s been my mission to upgrade the school and provide the amazing pupils of Annie Lennard with the resources and equipment they need and deserve. The sensory room is the latest project.

"It was decided collectively by staff that we needed an area to benefit the wellbeing and mental health of our pupils."

She added: "We are already seeing a benefit with some of our pupils who have sensory needs they are able to have regular slots as part of their personalised timetables. We are also seeing a positive impact on older students who might need some time, it provides a tranquil and mindful place for them to be."

The new room was officially opened by Michael Jarrett, Sandwell Council’s director of children and education, a former pupil of Annie Lennard Primary School.

He said: “I was delighted to return to Annie Lennard Primary School and honoured to be asked to open the new sensory room.