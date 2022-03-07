Notification Settings

Search for man after expensive jewellery stolen in brutal West Bromwich robbery

By Adam Smith

Police are looking for a man in connection with a brutal robbery in West Bromwich.

Do you know this man?

A group of men jumped out of an Audi A4 and left a man with a dislocated shoulder and bruising on his face. They stole jewellery and money from him.

Posting a picture on social media, Sandwell Police said: "Do you recognise this man?

"We are investigating a robbery which took place in George Street, West Bromwich."

The police spokesman added: "We believe this man may have witnessed or have information around this robbery, where jewellery, worth a substantial amount of money was stolen from another man.

"The victim was beaten by a group who got out of an Audi A4, causing a dislocated shoulder and bruising to his face."

"If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact us via Live Chat. Please quote investigation number 20SW/299470B/20."

The attack happened on Friday, December 3, last year but police have only now released the image.

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

