The contraflow on Newton Road

One side of Newton Road in Great Barr is to remain closed for the time being, Sandwell Council said.

The Scott Bridge is being strengthened and since last May motorists have had to deal with delays due to lanes being closed.

The project was supposed to be completed in a month but Sandwell Council warned motorists half the road will stay closed to traffic.

A spokesman said: "Work is continuing to strengthen Scott Bridge on Newton Road, Great Barr.

"The eastbound carriageway will be resurfaced this week, however structural repair works will continue underneath the bridge and this means this side of the carriageway will remain closed for a while longer."

Scott Bridge, Newton Road, Great Barr

The spokesman added: "The two-way contraflow will continue on the westbound side of the road. We apologise for any inconvenience this essential work brings.

"We’ll provide further updates soon on the planned dates for switching the contraflow to the eastbound side of the road."

The Newton Road roadworks have created a traffic blackspot but with the Sprint bus lanes being constructed and road closures in Perry Barr causing tailbacks on the A34, motorists are complaining this latest delay is a traffic jam too far.

Claire Eccles complained: "This is a nightmare to get my son to school an extra 30 mins a day. Ambulances can not get through to help the people they need to get too. When do they plan to finish this?"

Michelle Reeves added: "It's bad enough to sit through these roadworks only to be hit with more at the Scott Arms."

The £3.37 million project on Scott Bridge, Newton Road, began on May 17 and was supposed to last 43 weeks.

The work is being funded by nearly £3m from the Department for Transport Bridges Challenge Fund and £371,000 from Sandwell Council.