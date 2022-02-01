Sandwell Council to help low-income households with council tax payments

The Local Council Tax Reduction Scheme (LCTRS) for 2022-23 was approved by councillors at the full meeting of Sandwell Council on January 18.
Councillor Maria Crompton, deputy leader and cabinet member for finance and resources, said: “Recent years have been hard for many people, and in Sandwell we have worked hard to understand the needs of our communities.
“The LCTRS – one of only a few schemes nationally to do this – protects our most vulnerable, low-income households and tackles child poverty by ensuring people on the lowest incomes pay little or no Council Tax.
“It will play a key part in helping to break the cycle of poverty, boost outcomes in a child’s early years, and create strong, resilient communities.”
Across the country, 75 per cent of local authorities have introduced a minimum council tax payment. This means that everyone, including those people on a very low income, must pay something.
However, Sandwell's scheme is based on income bands and provides crucial support to the borough’s low-income families and most vulnerable residents.
The local scheme only applies to working age claimants as the government determines how Council Tax Support is calculated for pensioners.
For more information about the LCTRS, visit sandwell.gov.uk/LCTRS and to claim a reduction go to sandwell.gov.uk/counciltaxreduction.