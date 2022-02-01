Sandwell Council to help low-income households with council tax payments

Sandwell residents on low income can still get help with their council tax

The Local Council Tax Reduction Scheme (LCTRS) for 2022-23 was approved by councillors at the full meeting of Sandwell Council on January 18.

Councillor Maria Crompton, deputy leader and cabinet member for finance and resources, said: “Recent years have been hard for many people, and in Sandwell we have worked hard to understand the needs of our communities.

“The LCTRS – one of only a few schemes nationally to do this – protects our most vulnerable, low-income households and tackles child poverty by ensuring people on the lowest incomes pay little or no Council Tax.

“It will play a key part in helping to break the cycle of poverty, boost outcomes in a child’s early years, and create strong, resilient communities.”

Across the country, 75 per cent of local authorities have introduced a minimum council tax payment. This means that everyone, including those people on a very low income, must pay something.

However, Sandwell's scheme is based on income bands and provides crucial support to the borough’s low-income families and most vulnerable residents.

The local scheme only applies to working age claimants as the government determines how Council Tax Support is calculated for pensioners.