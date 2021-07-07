Sandwell bin strike 'absolutely not the way forward' - MP

By Richard GuttridgeWest BromwichPoliticsPublished: Last Updated:

An MP has called for Sandwell Council, bin workers' employers and union bosses to "get round the table" to prevent a possible strike in the borough.

Bin workers could strike
A ballot of bin workers has begun in Sandwell following claims of bullying and threatening behaviour from bosses.

Serco, which is contracted by Sandwell Council to run waste services in the borough, has refuted the allegations and said it is "disappointed" by the strike ballot.

Nicola Richards MP

Nicola Richards, Conservative MP for West Bromwich East, said while the claims were serious, a strike was "absolutely not the way forward".

She said: "It is bitterly disappointing that it’s got to the stage where our refuse collectors are having to ballot on a strike. While the allegations of bullying are very serious, a strike is absolutely not the way forward.

"Serco, the council, and the unions must get around the table and sort this out before we see the scenes that we saw in Labour Birmingham in 2018."

Investigations Editor@RichG_star

Investigations Editor for the Express & Star.

