Sandwell bin strike 'absolutely not the way forward' - MP

Bin workers could strike

A ballot of bin workers has begun in Sandwell following claims of bullying and threatening behaviour from bosses.

Serco, which is contracted by Sandwell Council to run waste services in the borough, has refuted the allegations and said it is "disappointed" by the strike ballot.

Nicola Richards MP

Nicola Richards, Conservative MP for West Bromwich East, said while the claims were serious, a strike was "absolutely not the way forward".

She said: "It is bitterly disappointing that it’s got to the stage where our refuse collectors are having to ballot on a strike. While the allegations of bullying are very serious, a strike is absolutely not the way forward.