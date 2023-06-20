'Eye-catching' cone installation lights up outside Stourbridge Glass Museum

The new installation outside the Stourbridge Glass Museum in Wordsley.

The installation was designed, manufactured, and installed by Simworx as an homage to the White House Cone, which once stood in the exact same spot, reflecting its heritage and the tunnels that remain hidden beneath it.

Just down the road from Simworx’s premises in Kingswinford, the Stourbridge Glass Museum in Wordsley aims to preserve the history of glassmaking in the area - a craft which it is world-renowned for.

Working closely with the museum, Simworx has developed an eye-catching attraction to complete the exterior of the building, which was only opened to the public in April 2022.

Mirroring the still-standing Red House Cone across the road from the museum, the conic interpretation lighting structure utilises semi-opaque panels that allow light to shine through.

Nestled within the cone are eight remote-controlled colour changing floor spotlights.

Now the prominent cone illuminates the museum each evening, catching the eyes of passers-by.

The light installation was part of a larger external landscaping project that included seating, cycle racks, artwork and interpretation panels – the funding for which was secured from FCC Communities Foundation by The British Glass Foundation, the charity that runs Stourbridge Glass Museum.

Landscaping work was carried out by Jack Moody Landscaping and Civil Engineering Limited of Wolverhampton. Funding was secured from The National Lottery Heritage Fund for the internal fit-out of the museum.

The project has completed the grand transformation of the now fully refurbished former derelict Stuart Crystal site in Wordsley into a world-class glass museum and a new home for the renowned Stourbridge Glass collection.

Alexander Goodger, museum manager, said: "It has been a pleasure to work with Simworx who are the world leaders in motion simulation technology and I am sure our visitors will love the amazing lighting structure they have created."