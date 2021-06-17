WATCH: Shock for neighbours as hot air balloon lands in housing estate

The balloon. Photo: Katie Green

The yellow and blue balloon floated over people's houses in Wordsley on Wednesday night, before landing in a field near Swanfield Road and Harrison Road, just after 9pm.

Katie Green, aged 33, recorded the craft's slow descent and posted the footage on Facebook.

She was alerted to its presence after hearing a "whooshing" sound while in the garden of her home, on the Swan Estate.

She said: "It caused quite a stir. I went to have an hour in my garden, picking out weeds and sitting on the grass, when I heard a whooshing noise.

"As I looked up there was a hot air balloon at the back of the house.

"I quickly got my video out, shouted the kids down - they were getting ready for bed - and it was there. I couldn't believe it.

"I started videoing, it ended up over the fields. There had got to be about 150 people out of their houses, cars were stopping."

She said there was a man and "young lad" on board who landed due to strong wind.

They ended up packing up the balloon into a van before driving off, she said.

Ms Green said: "I asked if they had to go back up. He said 'no, the wind is getting strong' and he had to land.

"This was the only place that he could see that was big enough to land on.