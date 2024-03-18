Stourbridge Junction planter targeted by vandals to the dismay of staff – and George the cat

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Stourbridge junction station was targeted by vandals on Sunday to the dismay of staff and the station cat, George.

Pictures showed soil and the plants strewn across the wet ground outside the entrance of the station.

The plants and soil were thrown all over the floor. Photo: @TheStourbridge

Staff also apologised "on behalf of the vandals" to the "kind lady who mysteriously tended to the planter".

A post on George the station cat's X page read: "Thank you Steve for clearing up the mess the mindless vandals who destroyed our beautiful planter left behind.#

George the cat was left in dismay

"We apologise on their behalf to the kind lady that mysteriously tends to this"

The tweet has been viewed 353 times and has been replied to with messages of support.

One comment read: "I'm so sorry this has happened to your beautiful planter George and all the staff and passengers at your station. Let's hope the CCTV has caught these excuses for humans who did this and they can be found and prosecuted. Also sorry to the lady who tends the planter too."

Another message read: "How very sad. A shame that people feel the need to destroy things that bring happiness to others, but also heartwarming that there are lovely people like Steve and the lady who tends to the planter. I do hope it can be reinstated and grow back more beautiful than ever."