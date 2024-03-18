Nineties favourites and friends of Ned announced as latest act to grace Stourbridge music festival

The band, who had two US and two UK top ten singles in the early 1990s are long time friends and collaborator with Jon Penney of Ned's Atomic Dustbin who are appearing at Stourbridge Town Hall on Saturday May 25.

Last month Mr Penney, who led Ned's to success alongside the Wonder Stuff and Pop Will Eat Itself as part of the so called 'Stourbridge scene', recently did a video to promote the event which he says is aimed as much as 'waking the town up' to the live music scene as looking back at the past.

On the announcement of Wiltshire based Jesus Jones being lined up to support them he said: "They are good friends of ours and have had a lot of success both here and internationally so it is natural for them to support us at what should be a special day.

"It's going to be a great day, one which aims to wake Stourbridge up and we are really looking forward to it so I would encourage you to get your tickets from here or the town hall as soon as you can."

It will also feature an appearance at the Mitre where Ned's Atomic Dustbin first appeared and independent music venue Claptrap will take over the Wollaston Studio at the town hall from 5pm to 9pm promoting new acts.

Meanwhile Mr Penney will be DJing at the Stourbridge Record and Music Fair next month, on Saturday April 6. The fair is being put on by Stourbridge independent record store Record Culture based in the high street and will feature live DJs throughout the day, food and craft beers.

Entry is £2 per person from 11am or free after 3pm and tickets can be obtained from Record Culture at 11 Market Street, along with tickets for the One Heart One Way event.

You can also call the town hall box office on 01384 812 812 or visit www.boroughhalls.co.uk/neds-atomic-dustbin.html for more details.