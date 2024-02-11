'It was terrifying - the next child may not be so lucky' – Dudley mum shares horror after three-year-old bitten by dog

Three-year-old Theo Ainsons was bitten by a large "Rottweiler type of dog" on his forearm in Claycroft Place, Lye, on Wednesday, January, requiring him to undergo surgery.

Now, mother-of-three Abbi Jones has told her experience of seeing her son bitten to the Express & Star, saying that she wants to raise awareness over the dangers of dog bites, and the importance of animal safety.

Abbi Jones, 22, from Lye, Stourbridge, said: "Theo is okay now, it has been hard for him, but he is okay.

"It was terrifying when it happened, I was really struggling the first few days, but seeing him happy and safe again and seeing him back to his old self has really helped."

Theo suffered a puncture wound that extended to the bone, however, due to the swift work by emergency services and surgery staff, Theo is on the road to recovery.