Murder trial jury shown moment teenager Joseph Riches stabbed and bundled into Toyota
CCTV footage of the moment a teenager was stabbed in Stourbridge town centre has been shown to a murder trial jury.
By Paul Jenkins
The jury were also shown footage of a group chasing 16-year-old Joseph Riches, the moment he was stabbed and then bundled into a Toyota which made its getaway along Stourbridge Ring Road.
Joseph, who was 16, died after being stabbed in Coventry Street in Stourbridge town centre in July.