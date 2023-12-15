Stourbridge school route closed as emergency services rush to crash scene

The West Midlands Fire Service announced its attendance at the collision on High Street, Amblecote, at around 3pm on Friday.

The service advised that the road was expected to be closed between Coalbourn Lane and the Hill House mental health centre until around 5pm.

Parents have been advised to seek an alternative route to collect their children from the nearby Amblecote Primary School.

A spokesman for the West Midlands Fire Service confirmed that crew had left the scene of the crash at around 4pm.

The Express & Star has contacted the West Midlands Ambulance Service for comment.