Watch: Stourbridge folk on what makes their town such a happy place to live

That's the view of people living in and around Stourbridge town centre following news that the 'Happy at Home' list, created by Rightmove, had ranked the town the top in the region, as well as in the top 20 nationally.

The list asked more than 26,000 people across the country about how they feel about their area, with the main contributors to happiness being a feeling of pride, belonging and community and access to things like green space and nature.

While one side of the borough, in Dudley, has been voted among the unhappiest, with the town ranked 17th regionally and 210th nationally, the people of Stourbridge have been celebrating the news of their town ranking higher than Leamington Spa and Worcester on the list.

On a calm and sunny December day in Stourbridge town centre, there were plenty of people out shopping in the Ryemarket or at shops along the high street, while pubs and cafes were filling with shoppers and students.

Among those enjoying a day out was John Sollies, who was enjoying a walk with his dog Alfie.

John Sollies said the people were the best part of Stourbridge. He's pictured with Alfie

The 59-year-old, who had moved into the area when he married his husband Mark, said the news of the number one ranking didn't surprise him as he had always felt comfortable in Stourbridge.

He said: "We've been living in the town now for around 10 years and I can honestly say that Stourbridge has made me feel like I'm home.

"What I like about Stourbridge is the people. My husband Mark was born here and I moved here 10 years ago and I just noticed there was this fantastic bonded community going on and just so many people knew each other.

"The town centre certainly helps, but I feel it's places like Mary Stevens Park, which is one of the best parks in the country and is so nice to go to in the summer, with families having picnics there, so it's just really great."

Mark Byrne said the scenery and parks were what made Stourbridge great

Mark Byrne also agreed about the people and the 64-year-old said he also loved the town for the scenery and the parks.

He said: "I wasn't surprised to find out about the list as we have great scenery, not just here, but in the surrounding areas with the woods and parks.

"I also agree about the people as they are really friendly and can also be very cheerful and while I've moved to other places before, I've always found myself coming back."

Mo and Arthur Baker were both surprised, but happy to find out Stourbridge was number one ranked

Mo and Arthur Baker said they had heard the news on the radio, and 81-year-old Mo and 73-year-old Arthur said there was a bit of surprise, mostly due to the towns Stourbridge had been ranked ahead of.

Mo said: "I was very pleased and just a bit surprised as we'd beaten places like Leamington and Stratford, but it's a lovely town with friendly people, lovely coffee bars and lots of interesting things here.

"Those include some of the restaurants, such as Japanese and Turkish and Greek, which just add to it and it's just a lovely town."

Arthur said: "There are towns with a bit more history and noted for that, such as Leamington and Worcester, but what makes it for us is the fact that we are in the Black Country.

"The people in this area are great and Stourbridge has the great advantage of being in that area and also on the edge of the conurbation, which rolls out towards Lichfield and Kinver.

"We also have George the station cat, and you can get a train to anywhere from Stourbridge, plus our special little railway to the town."

Candy Powell said the town had a great diversity to it

The success of the town on the ranking was also being felt by local businesses, with Euro Express manager Candy Powell among those enjoying a boost from the news.

The 37-year-old, who lives in Lye, said the town was a great place to work and do business.

She said: "It's a good place to have a business as it's very diverse, with both large young and old communities, and everyone is very friendly and it's very safe.

"The people are lovely and you feel like there's no danger when you go on a night out and the diversity is really strong across the town."

