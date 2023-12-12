Motorway disruption after lane closed due to collision

National Highways posted on social media at around 7.57am that one lane was closed between junctions 4A and 5 after the collision, with the lane closed for nearly 30 minutes.

Members of West Mercia Police have been in attendance alongside National Highways traffic officers and ambulance crews, although there are no current details of what has happened at the scene.

A spokesman for National Highways said: "One lane is closed on the M5 southbound between junction 4A and junction 5 due to a multi-vehicle collision.

"West Mercia Police are on scene with traffic officers and ambulance. Recovery are also in attendance.

"Please take care on approach and allow extra time for your journey."

It was later confirmed that the lane had been reopened at 8.25am after the scene was cleared.

A spokesman for National Highways said: "The scene is now clear and all lanes have re-opened on the M5 in Worcestershire southbound between junction 4A (M42) and junction 5 (Wychbold) following a multi-vehicle collision.

"Thank you for your patience, please have a safe onward journey."

West Midlands Fire Service, West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police have been contacted for a comment.