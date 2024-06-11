Adrian Chiles facing new hearing in £1.7m battle with taxman

Chiles was earlier this year subject of an HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) appeal relating to against a 2022 tribunal decision that his services through his personal company Basic Broadcasting Limited , should not be treated as work performed under employment contracts for tax purposes.

In a ruling made public on Monday (June 10), two judges at a more senior tribunal ruled the case against the presenter, best known for presenting BBC's The One Show and Radio 5 Live, should be reconsidered after a “flawed approach” was taken.

Chiles, who grew up in Hagley near Stourbridge, previously brought a case against HMRC over income tax and national insurance due from Basic Broadcasting Limited. The It is alleged he owed £1,249,433 in income tax and an additional £460,739 in national insurance in relation to several of his BBC and ITV contracts dating between 2012 and 2017.

Adrian Chiles with comedian Frank Skinner Photo: Nick Potts/PA.

The HMRC argued that under tax rules the 57-year-old should be treated as if he were an employee of the organisations and that his company should pay the amounts it is said to owe. Chiles is the sole director for Basic Broadcasting Limited whose lawyers state that the presenter should be treated as a self-employed contractor and that his company had no further tax liability.

Basic Broadcasting Limited's representatives said: “We have not found this to be an easy decision.

"The toll which the prolonged appeal process has already taken on Mr Chiles is significant, and was described by him in a powerful witness statement which we have considered again and with care in preparing this decision.”