Stourbridge's historic Talbot Hotel set to reopen after refurbishment

The Talbot Hotel, High Street, Stourbridge

Warwickshire-based Westbourne Leisure is in the process of refurbishing the 17th Century landmark and are advertising for a new manager.

Long term residents were forced out of the hotel last year after directors of its previous operators, New Horizons Ltd, went to jail for flouting fire regulations.

Joao Maia E Silva, aged 46, of Chipping Norton, and Shaun Melson, aged 57, of Brackley, Northamptonshire, were jailed for eight months at Wolverhampton Crown Court after admitting they endangered life by not adhering to fire safety requirements.

The hotel had become a magnet for anti-social behaviour and groups who used the facilities were locked out without warning in April last year. The final guests staying there were vulnerable people staying there temporary basis with their rooms paid for by the benefits system.

A Westbourne Leisure spokesman said: "We have been refurbishing bedrooms and are looking for a new manager. We have not got a date for the opening yet."

The job advertisement said: "We have a hotel manager available at The Talbot Hotel, Stourbridge. An excellent opportunity for an experienced manager within the newly refurbished hotel.

"Great financial awards with a high earning potential as well as the opportunity to run and manage your own food operation keeping 100 per cent of the profits."

However, there was joy on social media after Westbourne Leisure announced the hotel would be reopening.

Joanne Griffiths posted on Facebook: "Thank God for that (the hotel reopening). I thought it was going to be apartments again. Hopefully it will be busy and restored to its former glory.

Teresa Belt added: "It used to be ace years ago. Great news for the town."

And Sarah Poultney added: "This will be absolutely brilliant for Stourbridge, if it's good. I can't wait."

When the hotel stopped taking booking online, last March, it had an average review of four out of 10 on Booking.com.