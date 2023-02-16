Notification Settings

Brummie comedian Joe Lycett visits Stourbridge for charity panto

By Isabelle Parkin

A pantomime in the Black Country hoping to raise money for charity saw a successful opening night as a celebrity comedian paid a visit.

Christopher Maloney published this picture on social media.
The Mary Stevens Hospice Pantomime Company were visited by Joe Lycett at Stourbridge Town Hall last night, for their first performance of Peter Pan.

The charity, based on Hagley Road, said opening night "couldn't have gone any better" with the Birmingham-based comedian in the audience.

The production saw a star-studded cast, including X Factor singer Christopher Maloney as Captain Hook and Gogglebox's Sandi Bogle as a magical mermaid.

People can see the charity's production of Peter Pan until February 22 by booking at boroughhalls.co.uk/msh-peter-pan.html?fbclid=IwAR0tuPvPkuy67RaAJdELxIo52sUgGseU0dXAtqcsI-A7cyY-auLm9YqAt-A

Isabelle Parkin

By Isabelle Parkin

Trainee reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

