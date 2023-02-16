Brummie comedian Joe Lycett visits Stourbridge for charity panto

Christopher Maloney published this picture on social media.

The Mary Stevens Hospice Pantomime Company were visited by Joe Lycett at Stourbridge Town Hall last night, for their first performance of Peter Pan.

The charity, based on Hagley Road, said opening night "couldn't have gone any better" with the Birmingham-based comedian in the audience.

Thanks Joe OUR KID for coming to see the show. So wonderful to see you and glad you enjoyed the opening night performance xx #PETERPAN #CAPTINHOOK #RUNCORNBRIDGE lol xx 😉 @MSHospice @joelycett pic.twitter.com/NsBgnFfDxd — Christopher Maloney (@ChrisMaloney77) February 16, 2023

The production saw a star-studded cast, including X Factor singer Christopher Maloney as Captain Hook and Gogglebox's Sandi Bogle as a magical mermaid.