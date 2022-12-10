Disruption to train services across the Black Country

Disruption is expected to last until the end of Saturday December 10.

According to West Midlands Railway, the incident happened at around 7am this morning.

The disruption was expected to last until the end of the day, with services running through Rugeley Trent Valley delayed.

West Midlands Railway offered the following advice to passengers: "We expect some of our trains to be affected by this incident.

"To see how this might affect you, please use the Live Departures & Arrivals or plan your journey using the National Rail Enquiries real-time journey planner."

There were also other rail problems in the region with a fault on a train in Stourbridge.

This led to the line being closed between Stourbridge Junction Town Platform and Stourbridge Town.

"Train services running to and from these stations may be cancelled," West Midlands Railway said.

"Disruption is expected until the end of today (10 December)."