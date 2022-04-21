Mayor sees work by firm to help people in Ukraine

he Mayor of Dudley, Cllr. Anne Millward, poses with Growth Water's director Richard Higgins during her visit to the firm's warehouse as part of the Made in Dudley Borough initiative.

As part of the Made in Dudley Borough initiative, Councillor Anne Millward was given a tour of Growth Water’s warehouse in Stourbridge, where they bottle, label, and prepare still and sparkling water for distribution across the country.

The firm is sending around 18,000 bottles of water to conflict-hit regions of Ukraine with the support of many other local businesses.

Richard Higgins, director of Growth Water, said: "We’ve been overwhelmed by the level of support for our Ukraine campaign among businesses and other organisations in the area.

"We’re sending nearly double the number of bottles that we were expecting to send.

"Interest in the campaign is growing day by day and it really reflects the compassion and generosity of the people of Dudley borough.

"It was fantastic to welcome the Mayor of Dudley to our premises, share our business’s story and show her this much-needed delivery."

Growth Water’s social conscience extends to protecting the environment and their bottles are made from 100% recycled plastic.

They also sell coolers and taps that are designed to substantially reduce the amount of plastic used in hospitality venues, offices and other locations.

Councillor Anne Millward, the Mayor of Dudley, said: "We’ve all seen pictures of the damage and destruction in Ukraine and it’s awful to contemplate how the most affected people are struggling to get their hands on essentials like clean drinking water.

"I’m proud to see a local business like Growth Water stepping up and doing what they can to help the situation.

"They are a wonderful example of our borough’s community spirit and values.

"It was a real privilege to visit their warehouse and get to know their team. I wish them every success in the future."