Christopher Watson with unhappy residents at The Talbot Hotel in High Street, Stourbridge

The Talbot Hotel has been part of Stourbridge High Street since the 17th Century but now it is in danger of being consigned to history.

Joao Maia E Silva, aged 46, of Chipping Norton, and Shaun Melson, aged 57, of Brackley, Northamptonshire, were jailed for eight months at Wolverhampton Crown Court after admitting they endangered life by not adhering to fire safety requirements.

The hotel is no longer available to book online - having been given an average review of four out of 10 on Booking.com before reservations were halted - but is still being used to house vulnerable people in need of temporary accommodation.

Long-term resident Georgia May told the Express & Star: "I've got four children and there are other mothers and children staying here and all of us have been told to get out of our rooms immediately.

"They have been threatening us, telling us the police will be coming round to kick us out, and when that did not happen they said they were sending people round to turn off the gas and electricity."

She added: "We have got nowhere else to go, we will be homeless if they get their way. We are not taking any notice of their threats though."

The Talbot Hotel dates back to the 1690s

New Horizons operate the Talbot Hotel and a man called "Carlos" has been phoning residents demanding they leave the premises, despite benefits payments being paid to cover the rent. "Carlos" refused to return calls from the Express & Star despite several messages being left.

Residents also claim they have not even been given individual letters giving them notice to leave despite the law around eviction requiring people to be given written notice.

Resident Christopher Watson, who said he was relieved of his duties as acting manager this week, said: "I suffer from mental health problems and they just do not care, I have been here for months and now face being on the streets. But all of us are refusing to leave and are going to ignore their threats.

"This hotel should be saved for the community, I just cannot believe how they just do not care about any of us and would happily see us in the street."

The Talbot Hotel is part of the Heritage group of pubs which include premises in Brackley and Chipping Norton, however it is operated by New Horizons Hotel Ltd, which was ordered to pay court costs of £9,000 at Wolverhampton Crown Court on April 1.

Recent online reviews have criticised a lack of cleanliness at the hotel, poor security and absent staff.

Ryan Lloyd has launched an online petition to save the Grade-II listed hotel.

He said: "The Talbot Hotel is not only one of the oldest buildings in Stourbridge, it is home to a passionate crew of volunteers who are attempting to keep the business open.

"The staff/residents have been working hard to make improvements and create opportunities for those who struggle in daily life."

For centuries The Talbot Hotel was a vibrant part of Stourbridge High Street with various civic groups meeting there as well as being a well-known landmark.