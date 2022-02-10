Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Jude Bellingham mural painted on wall of Stourbridge shopping centre

By Thomas ParkesStourbridgePublished:

A mural showcasing Stourbridge's own footballing star Jude Bellingham has taken pride of place on the walls of a shopping centre in the town.

The Jude Bellingham mural in Stourbridge
The Jude Bellingham mural in Stourbridge

The 18-year-old is now showing off his skills as a midfielder for Borussia Dortmund in Germany after previously playing for Birmingham City.

The teenager has wowed with his performances which led him to be named in the England squad for their run to the final in the Euros last year.

And now a striking image of the footballer – wearing his England shirt – has been painted onto the side of Stourbridge's Ryemarket Shopping Centre.

The mural is on the wall of the Ryemarket shopping centre

It can be seen on a wall in Market Street and is believed to have been created by Birmingham artist Gent 48.

The artwork also features the number 22 which he wore on his shirt for Birmingham City and still wears in Dortmund. The shirt was retired by the Blues in July 2020 after Bellingham left to "remember one of our own and to inspire others".

His 16-year-old brother Jobe currently plays for the Blues and has been called up to England's under-16s and under-17 squads.

Stourbridge
Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News