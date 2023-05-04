Notification Settings

Firearms arrest after police stop BMW linked to 'road rage' incident in Sedgley

By Eleanor Lawson

A man has been arrested a man on suspicion of possessing a firearm after police stopped and searched a car in Sedgley.

The 49-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm.

Just after 11pm on Arcal Road, traffic officers stopped a black BMW following a "road rage incident".

Officers stopped and searched the vehicle, finding what they believed to be an imitation firearm complete with a magazine and ammunition.

A 49-year-old man was then arrested at the scene and remains in custody for questioning by police.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: ""We had cause to stop this vehicle following a road rage incident.

"We know that violent crimes involving firearms cause a great deal of alarm among the public.

"We’re working hard to take these weapons off our streets and we will take strong action against anyone involved in gun crime and other firearms offences.

"Our colleagues in ballistics are currently examining the firearm to confirm if it is an imitation or in fact a viable weapon. The suspect remains in custody for questioning."

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

